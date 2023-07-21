Govt to outsource Islamabad airport before end of tenure: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to outsource Islamabad International Airport before the end of its tenure, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the concerned authorities will release a tender before the end of the incumbent government’s tenure for the outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

The outsourcing contract could be extended up to 20 years citing the interests of the companies. Under the plan for the airports’ outsourcing, the passengers’ facilitation services will be handed over to the concerned company from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The concerned company will be responsible for managing the airport instead of the CAA besides increasing the facilities for the passengers. Additionally, the company would also be responsible for renovating the duty-free shops at the airport.

The CAA employees will be transferred to other departments of the airports under the outsourcing plan. Moreover, the airport terminal services, parking, storage, cargo and handling will also be outsourced.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will keep control of the airports security and air traffic controller departments. Under the agreement, the federal government can cancel the agreement with the company in case of failure to provide facilities to the passengers.

After Islamabad, the airports of Lahore, Karachi and Skardu will be outsourced by the federal government.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Steering Committee in Islamabad to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports’ operations.

The meeting unanimously decided and allowed the Ministry of Aviation to proceed further with tendering of the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport to improve service delivery in line with the best industry practices.

CAA protests

On the other hand, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees had staged protests against the outsourcing of airports and wore black bands on Thursday.

Against the outsourcing of airports, the CAA employees staged protests in several airports including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkur, Gilgit, Rahim Yar Khan and Skardu.

The protests were jointly attended by the CAA employees and officers’ unions. The unions also announced to approach the court against the move.

Moreover, the CAA unions unveiled a schedule for the next series of protests at different airports. The civil aviation authority workers will hold a protest on August 1 at the Islamabad airport, August 8 at the Lahore airport and August 17 at the Karachi airport in which they will also organise a rally.