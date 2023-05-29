Govt to provide relief for development sector in budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: The federal government to provide relief for the development sector in the 2023-24 budget, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the federal government has been suggested to give incentives to allied industry and development sectors in the 2023-24 budget as it will increase the remittances through banking channels.

Sources said the government will ease the investment for overseas Pakistani in houses, flats, and commercial areas and the regulatory and additional regulatory duties will be decreased.

A day earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif asserted that steps are being taken to ensure public relief in the upcoming budget 2022-23.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha in Lahore.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of the economic team’s efforts to stabilize the economy regardless of all the difficulties. “We have brought the economy out of the difficult situation to stability,” he claimed.

The premier recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims in the wake of unprecedented floods in the country.

He said steps were being taken to ensure that the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common man.

On the occasion, the Minister of State briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the next budget, public relief and the overall economic situation of the country.