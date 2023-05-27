PM Shehbaz vows to provide relief to public in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that steps are being taken to ensure public relief in the upcoming budget 2022-23, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha in Lahore.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz was appreciative of the economic team’s efforts to stabilize the economy regardless of all the difficulties. “We have brought the economy out of difficult situation to stability,” he claimed.

The premier recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims in the wake of unprecedented floods in the country.

He said steps were being taken to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common man.

On the occasion, the Minister of State briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the next budget, public relief and overall economic situation of the country.

Earlier in May, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the government’s economic team to utilise all possible resources to provide maximum relief to common man in the Budget for upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

Chairing a meeting here to review the budget 2023-24 preparations, the prime minister ordered to take every possible step to minimize the financial crisis of the middle and lower income segments of the society.

During the meeting, the economic team briefed the prime minister about budget preparation besides the revised targets of tax collection for current fiscal year, and the proposed targets for next fiscal year.

The meeting was informed that after approval from the federal cabinet, the budget 2023-24 would be presented on June 9.