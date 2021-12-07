Govt to put ex-CJ Rana Shamim’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to put the name of former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan, Justice (retd) Rana Shamim on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Advocate General Niazullah Khan Niazi requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner to “initiate process for placement of Rana Muhammad Shamim on the Exit Control List (ECL).”

“Rana Muhammad Shamim is facing contempt proceedings before the Honorable Islamabad High Court in Criminal Original No.309/2021 and has been served with show cause Notice No.1628 dated 19.11.2021 in the same proceedings,” read a letter the advocate general wrote to the commissioner.

Apprehending that former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan might flee abroad, the letter said, “Should he flee the country, serious prejudice may be caused to the ongoing proceedings and in effect to the rule of law and independence of judiciary.”

On Dec 6, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking to place the name of the former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan on the Exit Control List (ECL).

It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC initiated the contempt of court proceedings against Rana Shamim after he alleged in a notarised affidavit that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had directed a high court judge to not release ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections.

