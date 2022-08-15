Govt to raise objection on Imran Khan’s nomination from nine seats

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition has decided to raise objection on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to contest elections on all nine vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the candidates of the ruling coalition will raise objections on the nomination papers of Imran Khan for nine vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

The candidates will file the objections with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) between August 17 and 20. Objections related to Toshakhana and the concealment of funding will be filed.

Sources told ARY News that the electoral watchdog’s decision on PTI prohibited funding case will also be included in the objections. The objections will be filed under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, they added.

Legal advisers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the government allies have completed their work in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the NA speaker accepted PTI MNAs’ resignation.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be contested on September 25.

On July 29, the accepted resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs had been received by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

