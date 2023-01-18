Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for university students

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to once again launch laptop scheme for University students with a budget of Rs10 billion, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the announcement was made by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister said that under this scheme one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the students on merit to digitally empower them.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that National Bank of Pakistan (NBA) has also been asked to develop laptop leasing products so that every university student has access to an affordable laptop.

The planning minister further said that given the size of young population, Pakistan can turn Information Technology into one of its competitive advantages.

Earlier in December 2022, SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the federal government has decided to restore Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and other various schemes under Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP).

The SAPM said that government would distribute 100,000 laptops amongst deserving students this year under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme program.

Sharing details regarding laptop scheme, she said: “There will be 50 per cent share of women while transgender will also be accommodated.” Shaza Fatima went onto say that the quota of Balochistan has also been doubled.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon launch this scheme,” she added.

Under Skills Development Program, the Special Assistant said over 100,000 youth will be provided with training in different fields with special focus on IT.

