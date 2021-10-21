Govt told to explain hike in petrol, diesel prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federal government and the petroleum ministry to furnish comments on a petition assailing the recent hike in prices of petroleum products.

A bench of the LHC directed the official respondents to file their comments by Nov 6.

The petitioner stated before the court that the government jacked up the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10.49 on Oct 15, putting more burden on the people already reeling under skyrocketing inflation.

He pleaded with the high court to declare the recent hike illegal.

On Oct 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a Rs10.49 per liter increase in petrol price. Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per liter. The high-speed diesel price was jacked up by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

The price of kerosene oil was fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per liter. Light diesel oil costs Rs8.84 more and is priced at Rs108.35 per liter.

