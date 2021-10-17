Lahore transporters hike fares up to 20% following petrol ‘bomb’

LAHORE: Following the surge in petrol prices to a historic high, the intercity transporters in Lahore have hiked tickets in response as well by 15- to -20 per cent, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Lahore to Karachi fares from the bus have been jacked Rs200 to now Rs3,800, the union announces new rates following petrol prices climbing to Rs137.7 per litre on October 16.

Lahore to Peshawar commute will cost passengers Rs1,600 after a hike of Rs100.

The same way, Lahore to Faisalabad fares have been up by Rs100 as well to now stand at Rs730 a seat. The Multan fares have been jacked to Rs1,230.

Other fares to have seen hikes are, Lahore to Khanewal (now Rs1,100) and Lahore to Hyderabad (now Rs3,600).

There’s spin over petrol prices as if we live on another planet, Fawad says

Earlier today, Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that there has been such propaganda on petrol price surge as if we are from a separate planet, referring to the three-year high surge in Brent crude prices, to $85/barrel, translating to historic high petrol price of Rs137.70 a litre in Pakistan.

In a set of tweets earlier today, the federal information minister said the prices of petroleum in Pakistan are proportional to that of the world. When oil and gas prices go up in the world, they go up in Pakistan as well, he said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!