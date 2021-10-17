There’s spin over petrol prices as if we live on another planet, Fawad says

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday that there has been such propaganda on petrol price surge as if we are from a separate planet, referring to the three-year high surge in Brent crude prices, to $85/barrel, translating to historic high petrol price of Rs137.70 a litre in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

تیل کی قیمت میں اضافے کو لیکر ایسے پروپیگنڈا ہو رہا ہے جیسے ہم کوئ دنیا سے کسی علیحدہ سیارے پر ہیں اگر دنیا میں تیل، گیس اوپر جائیگا پاکستان میں بھی اوپر جائیگا، سارا ملک سبسڈی پر نہیں چل سکتا آج قیمتیں اوپر ہیں کل کم ہو جائینگی تو یہاں بھی کم ہو جائیں گی، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 17, 2021

In a set of tweets earlier today, the federal information minister said the prices of petroleum in Pakistan are proportional to that of the world. When oil and gas prices go up in the world, they go up in Pakistan as well, he said.

“We cannot run the entire country on subsidies.” Fawad Chaudhry added that when prices will climb down tomorrow in the global markets, they will be slashed in local markets as well.

ایک قوم کی طرح مل کر مشکلات کا سامنا کریں گے، معاشی مشکلات عارضی ہیں انڈسٹری ، زراعت اور تعمیرات کے شعبے تاریخی منافع کما رہے ہیں تنخواہ دار طبقے کی مشکلات ہیں پرائیویٹ سیکٹر اپنے ورکرز کی تنخواہوں میں اضافہ کرے آمدنی اور روزگار میں اضافہ مہنگائ کا توڑ ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 17, 2021

He said the Pakistani nation will deal with these crises as one people for they are temporary. Our industries, agriculture and construction sectors are earning historic profits, he said.

The problem is with the salaried class to which the private sector must give pay raises. The increase in income is the solution to increasing commodity prices.

The federal government has jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

