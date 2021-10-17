Sunday, October 17, 2021
There’s spin over petrol prices as if we live on another planet, Fawad says

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday that there has been such propaganda on petrol price surge as if we are from a separate planet, referring to the three-year high surge in Brent crude prices, to $85/barrel, translating to historic high petrol price of Rs137.70 a litre in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a set of tweets earlier today, the federal information minister said the prices of petroleum in Pakistan are proportional to that of the world. When oil and gas prices go up in the world, they go up in Pakistan as well, he said.

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

“We cannot run the entire country on subsidies.” Fawad Chaudhry added that when prices will climb down tomorrow in the global markets, they will be slashed in local markets as well.

He said the Pakistani nation will deal with these crises as one people for they are temporary. Our industries, agriculture and construction sectors are earning historic profits, he said.

The problem is with the salaried class to which the private sector must give pay raises. The increase in income is the solution to increasing commodity prices.

The federal government has jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

