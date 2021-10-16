Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to hike petrol price from October 16 (today).

Sources prior to the matter had said that OGRA prepared its summary on the basis of the existing levy.

According to the finance ministry, the premier approved an Rs10.49 per litre increase on petrol. After the massive increase, the new price of petrol is Rs137.79 per litre.

The high-speed diesel price is also jacked up by Rs12.44 per litre. The new price of high-speed diesel has reached Rs134.48 per litre.

OGRA PROPOSES HIKE IN PETROL, DIESEL PRICES: SOURCES

The new price of kerosene oil has been fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per litre. In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.84 more and will thus be priced at Rs108.35 per litre.

The new prices have been enformed from today (October 16) for the upcoming 15 days.

Earlier, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre from October 01.

