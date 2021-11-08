Govt, TTP have agreed on complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday that the government and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have agreed on a complete ceasefire, ARY News reported.

The minister announced this in a video message.

“Talks between the government and the banned TTP were underway in line with the Constitution,” he said in a video message, adding that the ceasefire would be extended keeping in view the progress of the negotiations.

He said the sovereignty of the state, security, peace in the affected areas, social and economic stability will be kept in view during the talks.

“Affected people of these areas will never be ignored and local people will be taken into confidence in these talks,” he said, adding that the Afghan interim government has played a facilitative role in these talks.

Fawad Chaudhry made it clear that the negotiations with the banned TTP Pakistan were started in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement in an interview last month.

In an interview TRT World in October, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the negotiations with the TTP factions are taking place in Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: GOVT IN TALKS WITH SOME TTP FACTIONS: PM KHAN

When the interviewer asked him whether the government was in talks with the TTP, he said: “There are different groups that form the TTP. We are in talks with some of them.”

When asked if the Afghan Taliban were helping in the reconciliation process, he said: “Talks are taking place in Afghanistan. In that sense, Yes.”

To another question, the prime minister said the government can pardon TTP members and they can become normal citizens if they lay down their arms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further reiterated that he doesn’t believe in a military solution to any conflict.

Later, the TTP announced a ceasefire, from October 1 to October 20. They also said that ceasefire deadline could be extended if the negotiation process progressed successfully.

