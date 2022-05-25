Govt won’t tolerate terrorism in garb of politics, says Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday claimed that the house of the PTI’s general secretary in Lahore found to be an ammunition depot.

“The finding of arms and munitions from the PTI officials is an evidence of their bloody march,” Sanaullah talking to media said. “The government will not tolerate terrorism in the garb of the politics,” federal interior minister stated.

“The nation has witnessed firing at the chest of an innocent police official Kamal Ahmed”, Sanaullah said.

“It has proved that this is not a peaceful political caravan but an armed onslaught,” Federal minister said. “We can not believe them after martyrdom of a policeman and recovery of munitions,” Rana Sanaullah said.

“I advise Imran Niazi to cancel this bloodletting turmoil and adopt a peaceful path,” he said. He also advised the former prime minister “not to use the KP government’s machinery for violence.”

“The law and the constitution will be strictly enforced,” he warned and added that ” only those will be apprehended who will try to take the law in their hands.”

Amid blockades and crackdown against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan has begun today.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.

The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of four and more than four people.

Comments