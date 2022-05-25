No Senator will be arrested during PTI long march: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate and PML-N leader Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that no Senator will be arrested during the PTI long march towards Islamabad led by Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

“I am giving an assurance after speaking to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif that no Senator will be arrested,” he said and added that the law is equal for everyone and all of them should respect it.

Amid blockades and crackdown against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan has begun today (Wednesday).

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.

Read More: Imran Khan says no power can stop nation from reaching Islamabad

The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.

Federal cabinet decides to stop long march

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march toward Islamabad to ensure the safety and security of the masses.

He made the announcement while briefing media flanked by coalition partners about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

“Federal cabinet has decided not to let PTI go ahead with its Islamabad long march in order to avoid the spread of fitna and fasad,” said Sanaullah, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march is not “democratic”.

“No one has permission to dictate Islamabad,” he added.

Comments