Imran Khan says no power can stop nation from reaching Islamabad

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he and his party’s supporters will reach Islamabad tomorrow (May 25) and will not leave until and unless “we get an election date”, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News ahead of Azadi March, PTI chief said that he or his nation doesn’t fear repressive tactics used by the coalition government to stop them from marching to the capital.

“This (Azadi March) is not a political movement or gathering, Pakistan is facing a revolution and I have firm belief that they (the government) will not be able to stop millions of people who are marching towards Islamabad,” said PTI chief.

Imran Khan said that he received life threats before Multan rally and still has such threats but he isn’t afraid to go among his people and even the people, the nation, are now not afraid of anything in this fight to get rid of this “imported government led by crooks”.

The PTI chief made it clear that he and the marchers will not leave Islamabad till they get a final date for general elections.

“Keep this clip with you, this AZADI march will be revolutionary, it will change Pakistan for good, once and for years to come,” said Imran Khan.

‘Criminals of the cabinet’

Imran Khan deeply criticised the incumbent government and said that this government is using tactics used by dictators against his party but he isn’t surprised for PML-N has a history of such repression against opponents.

“This cabinet (of coalition government) has 60 percent people on bail in criminal cases and their sole purpose of coming into power is to shut cases against them before polls,” said Imran Khan.

The PTI chief maintained that PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were about to be indicted in a case when they took over as PM and CM.

“It was natural for them to become a part of conspiracy against my government for they knew if they don’t come to power, they are going to jail,” said the former PM.

He added that the always asks his workers and supporters to never vote for people whose assets are abroad for they are “easy to be enslaved by foreign powers”.

Donald Lu should be sacked’

The PTI chief repeated his demand that the US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu should be sacked by US for demanding removal of an elected PM of a country.

PTI chief accuses Lu of threatening Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, that a failure to remove Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote would have dire “consequences” for Pakistan and if he is removed, Pakistan will be forgiven.

“This guy (Donald Lu) has has no manners and should be sacked,” said the former PM.

