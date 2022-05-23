Police crackdown on PTI leaders, workers ahead of Azaadi March

Lahore: Punjab Police has started a crackdown on PTI workers by conducting raids in multiple cities including Lahore, Rajanpur, Khanewal and more and arrested numerous PTI leaders ahead of their Azaadi March on May 25, ARY News reported.

Punjab police have surrounded PTI leader Hammad Azhar’s house in Garden Town ahead of PTI’s Azaadi March on May 25. Former Energy Minister also Tweeted claiming police has surrounded his house in order to arrest him and other PTI workers.

The Tweet read, ‘Police at my house to arrest me and others.’

Police at my house to arrest me and others — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 23, 2022

Talking to ARY exclusively, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the police crackdown on PTI leaders and workers is a clear violation of the court’s orders. Any police officer who indulges in such politically fueled activities would pay for it, he added.

Police have entered Hammad’s house, violating his privacy, and arrested several PTI workers. People are being arrested without the presentation of any warrant against them, Fawad claimed. Policemen tried to enter Hammad Azhar’s house using a ladder, he added.

Moreover, Police cracked down on PTI workers in Rajanpur too, arresting senior PTI leaders including Abid Sukhera, Wajid Sukhera and Imran Sattar Rehmani.

The police also raided PTI leader Malik Waqar’s farmhouse in Shah Alam Market but had to return empty-handed because he was not there at the time. Malik had contested the election against PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the 2018 elections.

Multiple raids have been conducted in different areas of Punjab including Lahore, Khanewal, Rajabpur and more to arrest senior PTI leaders ahead of the Azaadi March.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib issued a video message in response to the crackdown and said that the ‘imported government’ has lost its senses. Such acts would not be able to stop Azaadi March, he added.

