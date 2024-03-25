‘Govt working to provide free electricity to citizens’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister shared positive news with the consumers that work is underway to provide free electricity to the public up to 300 units, ARY News reported on Monday.

During his visit to the Utility Stores, Federal Housing Minister Riaz Pirzada emphasized that there will be an expansion in tax coverage to include those who previously did not pay taxes. Up to this point, only landlords have been contributing taxes.

He announced that authorities are compiling a list of corrupt government officials, adding that work is underway to provide free electricity to the public up to 300 units.

He further said that Pakistan is now on the path of not begging, they are trying to burn the fire of the nation, and ending inflation is the priority.

He elaborated that Pakistan is now steering away from dependency and striving towards self-sufficiency. The government’s focus is on igniting the spirit of the nation, with a top priority being the alleviation of inflation.