Nawaz Sharif suggests free electricity for households consuming up to 300 units

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday recommended free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The former premier put forwarded this suggestion during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting held in Islamabad on Friday, say sources.

The PML-N supremo advised the coalition government to either provide free solar panels to masses or announce free electricity for up to 300 units.

“If you have to do government then provide relief to the nation,” he said.

Sources said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that he can bring down dollar below 200 if government completes its tenure till August.

Earlier, the PDM meeting had reiterated that the general polls would be called by the government and no violent mob would be allowed to dictate the government.

The unity government coalition, after their consultative session on Monday, issued a joint statement, refusing PTI Chief Imran Khan’s persistent demand to announce the general polls.

The statement read that elements violating the would be dealt with in a stern manner. Violent mobs would not be allowed to dictate the government, it added.

Comments