Disruption of GPS signals at two airports increases risks of flight safety

KARACHI: The disruption of GPS signals at Allama Iqbal International Airport and Sialkot International Airport increased risks to flight safety, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Global Positioning System (GPS) system enables pilots to fly aircraft on preferred routes from waypoint to waypoint. The satellite-based radio navigation system provides geolocation and time information to a GPS receiver anywhere on or near the Earth.

According to details, the problem is being reported at around 150 – 54 nautical miles from the Allama Iqbal International Airport and Sialkot International Airports as the pilots are facing difficulty during landing and takeoffs due to the sudden disappearance of the signals of the satellite-based radio navigation system.

“More than 25 planes have been affected from December 01 and February 02 due to the malfunction of the GPS system,” well-informed sources told ARY News.

In this regard, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued a NOTAM [a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations] for domestic and international flights.

The NOTAM warned the pilots about the GPS signal malfunctioning around 100 km near airports and directed pilots to keep in contact with the traffic controller immediately before landing.

The NOTAM further advised pilots immediately seek guidance from the air traffic controller if there are any complications before landing to ensure a safe landing.

In the past few days, two international airlines before landing at Sialkot Airport also complained about the disruption in the GPS system after with the assistance of an air traffic controller the pilot is able to land safely.

The GPS malfunction is a big problem and could result in a big crash if not fixed at the earliest risking life of passengers.

