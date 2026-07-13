Gracie Abrams unveils crucial advice from Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams has shared the heartfelt career advice Taylor Swift once gave her. Daughter from Hell, featuring lead single Hit the Wall, is set to drop on Friday.

During an interview for CBS Sunday Morning this week, Gracie was asked whether Taylor ever gave her any guidance on pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. She noted, “The first thing that comes to mind when you ask that is, like, the encouragement to just never stop writing”.

The Risk singer further said, “For me, any time I had a feeling where I was like, ‘I would rather just cry about this for a while.’ (Instead), Just pick it up and write it down. And it serves you every time to do that.”

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She added, “It just doesn’t feel like it’s remotely about me. I love it, but it feels like even though they might be my words, they’ve adopted them and made them their own”.

Gracie Abrams is currently promoting her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, which includes the titular track, which she dedicated to her mother, producer Katie McGrath. “I sent it to my mom, I was like, ‘So sorry it took me 26 years to write one that wasn’t laced with, you know, some kind of angsty anger,'” she laughed. “I’m like, ‘I want to be you now, Mom!'”

The singer-songwriter served as an opening act on the music superstar’s Eras Tour from 2023 until 2024, and the two have even released a song together titled Us.