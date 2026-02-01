Grammys poised to rewrite music's record books

LOS ANGELES—Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and the K-pop singers of “Golden” will face off on Sunday at a Grammys ceremony poised to crown several first‑time winners of the U.S. music industry’s biggest honors.

Bad Bunny is competing for album of the year with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which could make history as the first Spanish‑language winner. The award went last year to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

“It is extremely close this year between Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar,” said Billboard awards editor Paul Grein. “Lady Gaga is also in there.”

If Lamar wins for “GNX,” he would be the first solo male rapper to win the award. Only two hip-hop musicians have been honored in the category—female artist Lauryn Hill and the duo Outkast.

For pop singer Lady Gaga, the album prize would be the first of her celebrated career. She has never won any of the top four Grammy prizes despite more than two decades in the music business. This year, she is competing with the album “Mayhem.”

Trevor Noah is returning to host the festivities for a sixth time, which he says will be his last Grammys gig. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. Los Angeles time (0100 GMT on Monday).