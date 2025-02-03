Grammys red carpet: All the drama; All the hotness

Music’s brightest stars on Sunday rocked the red carpet at the Grammys, music’s biggest night in their sexiest, skin-baring ensembles.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While the Oscars are known for embracing a classic brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are daring: some of the most iconic fashion looks have emerged at the storied gala, such as Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown in 2000.

Here’s a look at what the A-listers wore to the Grammys in Los Angeles:

Beyonce may be looking for her first Album of the Year win, but rival Taylor Swift is vying to extend her own record with a fifth victory in the top category – and she was dressed to impress in a sexy, sparkly red one-shoulder mini-dress.

Red is the title of one of her albums, but it is also the signature colour ofher boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs. Speculation ran rampant on social media about the message she was trying to convey.

Her naughty thigh chain with a ‘T’ charm also begged the question – did it stand for Taylor, Travis or both?

High drama

Breakout star Chappell Roan, up for multiple Grammys, is known for her theatrical style, and she did not disappoint.

She hit the red carpet in a vintage look from Jean-Paul Gaultier inspired by Edgar Degas’s depiction of ballet dancers.