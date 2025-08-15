Grand Theft Auto fans remake Jason’s house in Fortnite

Fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 have pulled off an exact remake of Jason’s house in Fortnite.

In May this year, Rockstar Games left fans dismayed after announcing that the highly anticipated game will be delayed to May 26, 2026, from the Fall 2025 release date.

Soon after, the developer dropped the second trailer for GTA 6, sharing more insights into the relationship of lead characters, Jason and Lucia.

The trailer also introduced additional side characters, while providing brief details about the upcoming missions in the Vice City.

However, Jason’s house at beachside in the second trailer became the talking point. The second trailer for the game featured a number of clips, including what appears to be gameplay of him walking inside.

As fans await the release of the sixth entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, they have been remaking characters, places and scenes in other games.

While GTA 6 fans have remade Jason’s house in Far Cry 5, the latest remake in Fortnite has impressed everyone due to its attention to details.

The fans successfully replicated the shot from outside the beachside home in Fortnite, along with a scene inside the house.



Reacting to the remake of the house, one fans wrote, “Which one is Fortnite on the first pic? It looks so good I literally can’t tell.”

“That’s very impressive! I had some trouble telling the two apart at first haha,” another wrote.

A third user penned, “This is looking better than the original.”

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was a priority for Rockstar Games.

“My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously. Rockstar’s whole stock-in-trade is to have these extraordinary expectations, and still beat them. I know that’s their goal,” he said in a recent interview with a US media outlet.