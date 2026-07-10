RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested a woman and her husband for allegedly murdering her 75-year-old grandmother in Rawalpindi, officials said.

A spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police said Civil Lines Police successfully solved the blind murder case and arrested the victim’s granddaughter and her husband as the alleged perpetrators.

According to police, the elderly woman was beaten to death, while the suspects allegedly attempted to portray the incident as a natural death.

Police said the suspects killed the woman over a small amount of money and later removed her gold jewellery, which they allegedly sold.

According to the first information report (FIR), the victim’s son, Muhammad Shehzad, a resident of Dhok Chiragh Din, said he wanted his mother’s post-mortem examination conducted after noticing injuries on her body.

He stated that while his daughters were bathing the deceased before burial, they found signs of violence on her body, including marks around her neck and injuries on the back of her head.

The son said these injuries raised suspicions that his mother had not died of natural causes but had been murdered.

He requested authorities to provide justice and ensure that those responsible for his mother’s killing are brought to justice.

During the post-mortem examination, marks of violence were found on the victim’s body, prompting legal action.

According to police, a case was registered after reviewing the post-mortem report. During interrogation, the granddaughter and her husband allegedly confessed to the murder.

Man kills cousin over Rs300 dispute in Rawalpindi