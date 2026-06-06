Granollers and Zeballos retain French Open men's doubles title

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos successfully defended their French Open men’s doubles title with a dominant ​6-4 6-2 win over Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten on ‌Saturday, claiming their third Grand Slam title as a pair.

Spaniard Granollers and Argentine Zeballos, who initially paired up in 2019, won the French Open and ​U.S. Open last year and justified their top seeding, ​having not dropped a set in their 2026 Roland Garros ⁠campaign.

Finland’s Heliovaara was error-prone with his serve throughout the match ​as the second seeds, who have also won two Grand Slams ​together, struggled to keep up with their opponents’ well-placed winners from close to the net.

“I’m 41 years old (and) this is one of the best moments of ​my career. So it’s never too late for anybody,” said Zeballos, ​whose partner, Granollers, is 40.

A Heliovaara double fault handed the first break to ‌the ⁠holders in the third game. Although the second seeds broke back to make it 3-3, Granollers hit two forehand winners to break in the next game, tilting the set back in the top ​seeds’ favour.

Briton Patten ​began the second ⁠set with two unforced errors and a double fault as Granollers and Zeballos got another break, ​and the Argentine hit winners all over the court ​to ⁠extend the lead to 3-0, which proved insurmountable for their opponents.

“Sorry guys, wasn’t the best, but thank you,” Patten, 30, told his family ⁠and friends ​in the stands. “Harri, thanks for being ​my partner. We’re going to bounce back stronger, we know that,” he said of ​the 37-year-old Finn.