Greece boat disaster: FIA arrests human trafficker as crackdown continues

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested another human trafficker during the ongoing countrywide crackdown linked with the migrant boat tragedy off the coast of Greece, taking the total number of arrests to 16, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the investigation agency said anti-human trafficking Gujrat has arrested a human trafficker – identified as Zafar Iqbal – from Gujrat.

“The arrested suspect has taken millions of rupees from Pakistanis to send them to Europe,” the FIA said, adding that the authority has so far arrested 16 human traffickers during the crackdown.

The FIA further stated that almost 37 cases have been registered against the human traffickers involved in the Greece boat disaster. The cases were registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

Moreover, the authority stated that it has so far collected DNA samples of family members of 108 missing youths. “DNA samples were collected to identify the victims who died in Greece boat disaster,” it added.

READ: Greece boat disaster: 800 were on board, says police probe report

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the number of missing Pakistanis has risen to 111 in the Greece boat disaster.

The FIA reports stated that the number of missing persons in the region has been increased to 111, the majority of the missing persons are based from Gujrat and Gujranwala.

To facilitate the identification process, the efforts are now underway to collect DNA samples from the affected families.

READ: Greece boat tragedy: Compilation of ‘human traffickers, agents data’ urged

Last week, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.