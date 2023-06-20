Greece boat tragedy: Compilation of ‘human traffickers, agents data’ urged

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Mohsin Hassan Butt has urged compilation of ‘human traffickers and agents data’ after the Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported on Monday.

DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt chaired the seventh session of the inter-agency task force at the FIA Headquarters. The participants of the session expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Greece boat disaster.

Director Immigration Abdul Qadir Qamar briefed the participants about the steps for curbing human trafficking.

The DG FIA urged to compile data on human traffickers and suspected travel agents to eliminate the heinous crime. He also stressed coordination between all institutions to eliminate human trafficking across the country.

READ: FIA to launch crackdown on human smugglers in Sindh, Balochistan

The inter-agency task force also expressed the aim to work for curbing human smuggling with the assistance of global institutions.

The task force decided to introduce a modern system for monitoring the movement of citizens on borders. It has been decided to take legal action against the unregistered employment promotors.

The Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment will provide the record of unregistered agents to the task force.

READ: Greece boat disaster: 800 were on board, says police probe report



In a relevant development today, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) set up a desk in Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to collect the DNA samples of the family members of missing persons in the Greece boat tragedy.

The process of collecting DNA samples of the missing persons is underway where samples are being collected from the family members.

The FIA stated that DNA samples of the family members will help identify the missing persons. DNA samples from 25 families have been collected so far.

Yesterday, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt issued directives to further intensify crackdowns against human traffickers after the Greece boat tragedy in which dozens of Pakistanis were killed and missing.