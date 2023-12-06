Greece boat tragedy: FIA arrests prime suspect from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: After months of investigation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the main suspect responsible for the Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the individual, named Atiq Butt, is the key operative of a gang involved in human trafficking from Pakistan.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a total of Rs 6.7 million of human trafficking was transferred to Atiq’s bank account.

Meanwhile, the FIA also found evidence of Atiq’s connection with the human trafficker allegedly involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

A case was registered against the accused individual; however, the FIA is conducting raids to arrest the other accomplices.

READ: Greece boat tragedy: Initial probe report handed over to Pakistan

Crackdowns against human smugglers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident that took place off the coast of Greece, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed the officials of the Pakistan embassy in Greece to look after 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of disaster.

He also issued orders for taking further stringent action against the elements involved in human trafficking, besides asking the law enforcement agencies for the identification of such traffickers who had been duping people to undertake such perilous steps.

PM Sharif has also announced to observe mourning day on Monday (tomorrow) and constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe into the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy.