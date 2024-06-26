Green Lantern series picked up by HBO

HBO has ordered an eight-episode series based on the long-running Green Lantern characters from DC Comics.

HBO signed up with the Lantern Corps. to place a straight-to-series order for Lanterns, based on DC Comics characters John Stewart and Hal Jordan, Variety reported.

Jordan, a test pilot in the comic books, was first portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 Green Lantern movie while Stewart, a military veteran, is among DC’s first Black superheroes.

Nathan Fillion will play a different Green Lantern member, Guy Gardner, in Gunn’s feature Superman, which will premiere in July 2025.

Chris Mundy will serve as showrunner on drama. He will also co-write the series with Damon Lindelof and Eisner Award winner Tom King.

The development comes after five years when HBO Max began developing a Green Lantern series with producer Greg Berlanti who was also one of the writers of the 2011 Green Lantern film that starred Ryan Reynolds.

The series was set to focus on Green Lanterns Guy Gardner and Alan Scott as Seth Grahame-Smith was taken on board as writer and showrunner.

Later, Smith departed the team after HBO Max carried out a creative overhaul of the show in 2022.

The series then refocused around John Stewart, another member of the Lantern Corps and the first Black superhero to appear in DC Comics.

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm,” DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran as the heads of said in a statement.

“John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman,” the added.