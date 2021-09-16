Green Line BRT: Buses to reach Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: The first consignment of 40 Green Line BRT buses will reach Karachi port tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said on Sunday that the first consignment of buses will reach Karachi on September 18 while the second consignment of 40 more buses will reach by the end of October.

Briefing media on the Green Line BRT project, Asad Umar said that a bus depot had been built for 80 buses whereas 22 stations had been completed.

Asad Umar further said that the Green Line bus service will become operational in Karachi in November this year.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.