Karachi: Green Line BRT connected with Peoples Bus Service

KARACHI: The Green Line BRT, which is Karachi’s first mass transit system and operates between Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi, has been connected with the recently launched Peoples Bus Service in a step to facilitate the passengers traveling to Saddar and Clifton from Numaish bus stop, it emerged on Thursday.

As per the announcement shared by the bus service on its official Twitter handle, the passengers reaching Numaish Station via Green Line Bus Service can now board a Peoples Bus Service to reach Sea View via Zaib-un Nisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Bilawal Chowrangi, and Dolmen Mall.

“The Green Line BRT has now been connected with Peoples Bus Service. The users of Green Line BRTS can now travel from the Numaish Station to Sea View (McDonald),” reads the tweet.

Six more routes to become functional

It is worth mentioning here that Peoples Bus Service is currently operating on three routes in the port city, with the Sindh government aiming to launch bus service on six other routes within next two days.

Route No 1 starts from Malir Cantt and ends at Tower, with 37 buses operating on it. Route No. 2 (North Karachi to Korangi Crossing) is 30km long, with 38 buses operating on it. The route starts from North Karachi Powerhouse via Nagan Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas Road, Drigh Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi-5, 12000 Road Korangi Crossing.

Route No 3

Route No. 3 (North Karachi to Nasir Jump) is a 38km route, on which 38 buses will be made operational on July 22.

The route covers Powerhouse, Ajmer Nagri, Nagan Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, Nazimabad Eidgah, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Civic Centre, Karsaz, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Qayyumabad, 8000 Road, Shan Chowrangi and Nasir Jump.

Route No 4, 5 and 7

Moreover, the 23km long Route No. 4 (North Karachi to West Wharf), the 28km long Route No. 5 (Surjani to Masroor Base), the 29km long Route No. 7 (Baldia to Mosamiat) and the 29km long Route No. 11 (Mosamiat to Dolmen Mall) require reconstruction of different portions of roads to make the bus service operational on them.

Route No 6

Route-6 (Orangi Town to Singer Chowrangi) would also be operationalised on July 22, said Sharjeel Memon and added that in Orangi, start of the route, a portion of the road has developed crates during the recent heavy rains and was being repaired.

Route No 9

The 30-kilometer route No. 9, which became operational yesterday, starts from Gulshan-e-Hadeed via N-5, Quaidabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir Halt, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt check post 6 and check post 5.

