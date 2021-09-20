PTI govt in rush to inaugurate ‘incomplete’ Green Line BRT project: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah said on Monday that the federal government was in a rush to inaugurate the “incomplete” Karachi’s Green Line BRT project, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the transport minister said criticized the PTI government for taking credit for the Green Line BRT project that was actually started in PML-N’s tenure.

“Nawaz Sharif launched Green Line BRT project, not Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the bus project was launched by PML-N back in 2016.

He also claimed that Karachi’s first BRT project is still incomplete, but the PTI-led federal government looks in hurry to inaugurate the “incomplete project just like Peshawar BRT”.

Following the arrival of 40 buses for the Green Line BRT project, the Sindh government today also announced to bring 50 buses to Karachi under a provincial-funded transport project.

The announcement was made by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla while responding to a query from Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh during the assembly session.

Shaikh said that the chief minister and transport minister have repeatedly claimed to bring buses for Karachi, however, their promises have failed to materialize.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first consignment of 40 buses for the Green Line bus rapid transit system (BRTS) reached the city on Sunday.

In February 2016, then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated work on the federal government-funded bus project by performing the groundbreaking.