PTI taking credit for projects launched by PML-N, says Khaqan on Green Line bus service

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking credit for projects launched by the PML-N government, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media here in Karachi, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader criticised the PTI govt for taking credit of Karachi’s Green Line project that was started in the tenure of the PML-N government.

“Nawaz Sharif performed the groundbreaking of Green Line project in Karachi,” he said and added that it was PML-N that restored peace and ended extortion and targeted killings in Karachi.

Shahid Khaqan further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government during its tenure released Rs12.5 billion to solve Karachi’s water shortage problem.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first consignment of 40 buses for the Green Line bus rapid transit system (BRTS) reached the city on Sunday.

Vessel carrying first lot of 42 Green line buses will dock KPT in a few minutes. Inshallah will unveil the state of art buses today at 3:30. Red carpet for the arrival of buses has been laid and I am excited to revive. Thank u Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Tthe wait is over. pic.twitter.com/cG2GzPPcLX — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) September 19, 2021

Addressing a ceremony at the Karachi Port for the delivery of the fleet, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said: “Another milestone had been achieved with the arrival of the buses as part of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Imran Ismail said the Green Line bus service will provide the best transport facilities to the people of Karachi.

Green Line BRT project

In February 2016, then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated work on the federal government-funded bus project by performing the groundbreaking.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also being constructed at Numaish.