Green Line buses to reach Karachi soon, says Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the buses of the Green Line project have started moving to the Tianjin port, China for Pakistan.

Ismail in his Tweet said that two vessels carrying 40 buses each have been docked at Tianjin Port and are scheduled to leave for Pakistan by mid of August.

Green line Buses have started moving to the port today. We are back to two vessels carrying 40 buses each. Vessels dock Tianjin Port leaving mid August. Hopefully one week to unload load. Arriving Karachi soon Inshallah. pic.twitter.com/TXPt2nvwKB — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) August 10, 2021

The buses to arrive Karachi soon Inshallah, he added.