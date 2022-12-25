Grenade attack injures eight including policemen in Quetta

QUETTA: Another grenade blast occurred near the police picket established in Quetta’s Satellite Town on Sunday, leaving eight people including three policemen injured, ARY News reported.

Police said that the grenade blast was carried out at a picket, leaving at least eight people including three cops wounded.

Rescue teams shifted the injured persons to the hospital for medical assistance.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the whole area.

Earlier today, At least four people, including three women, were injured in a cracker blast near Sabzal road, Quetta. The blast happened in a scrap shop, and four passers-by including 3 women were injured in the incident.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for first aid and further medical treatment, meanwhile, the local police sealed off the area for traffic and started snap-checking.

The police found another cracker bomb inside the shop for which the bomb disposal squad has been called to diffuse the grenade.

The investigator officers are taking the statement from eyewitnesses, while the statement from the people present in the shop is also being investigated whether the bomb was thrown or was there in the goods.

