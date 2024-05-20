Grenade attack on police check post in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants hurled hand grenades on Jumma Khan check post in Nasirbagh police station premises in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the attackers opened fire at the checkpost and hurled hand grenades, however, the unknown assailants fled after police personnel retaliated.

According to police, two hand grenades were recovered from the checkpost, but no casualties were reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and the CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the attackers.

Earlier, in a separate incident, Lakki Marwat police repulsed a terrorist attack on Pizzo police station late Sunday night.

According to police sources, terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked the police stations of Dara Pizzo Parnal in Lakki Marwat.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Terror attack in KP

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) released a report revealing a number of terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2024.

According to the report, this year 179 terrorist incidents occurred in the province, resulting in the deaths of 91 terrorists.

The report highlights that January witnessed 60 incidents, February 38, March 33, and April 48. The highest number of terrorist deaths occurred in February, with 31 terrorists killed.

Additionally, 19 terrorists were killed in Dera Ismail Khan and 14 in North Waziristan.

The report also reveals that 16 of the killed terrorists were most wanted, including Mohsin Qadir, Azmatullah, and Fareedullah.

The CTD report further discloses that 2 suicide jackets, 36 hand grenades, and 247 kilograms of explosives were recovered.