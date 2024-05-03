KP witnessed 179 terror attacks in 2024: CTD report

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has released a report revealing a the number of terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the report, this year 179 terrorist incidents occurred in the province, resulting in the deaths of 91 terrorists.

The report highlights that January witnessed 60 incidents, February 38, March 33, and April 48. The highest number of terrorist deaths occurred in February, with 31 terrorists killed.

Additionally, 19 terrorists were killed in Dera Ismail Khan and 14 in North Waziristan.

The report also reveals that 16 of the killed terrorists were most wanted, including Mohsin Qadir, Azmatullah, and Fareedullah.

The CTD report further discloses that 2 suicide jackets, 36 hand grenades, and 247 kilograms of explosives were recovered.

Moreover, the report revealed that 10 attacks were reported on police teams this year, highlighting the challenging security situation in the province.

Last year, the Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) released a report on the terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2023 where as many as 563 terror incidents occurred in 2023 and out of 563 incidents, police were targeted 243 times.

According to the report, the highest 132 incidents of terrorism were reported in Dera Ismail Khan, 103 incidents in Khyber and 89 terror incidents were reported in Peshawar،

The report further revealed that 86 times terrorists attacked North Waziristan and 50 times South Waziristan۔ The report further said that as many as 837 terrorists were taken into custody.