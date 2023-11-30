25.9 C
KP witnessed 563 terror incidents in 2023, reveals report

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday released a report on the terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2023.

According to the CTD report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed as many as 563 terror incidents this year. Out of 563 incidents, police were targeted 243 times. 

According to the report, the highest 132 incidents of terrorism were reported in Dera Ismail Khan, 103 incidents in Khyber and 89 terror incidents were reported in Peshawar،

Read more: Four terrorists from banned organization killed in Turbat

The report further revealed that 86 times terrorists attacked North Waziristan and 50 times South Waziristan۔ The report further said that as many as 837 terrorists were taken into custody. 

The highest number of arrested outlaws was from Peshawar 245.

