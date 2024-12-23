Grenade attack on police office in Tank injures three cops

TANK: At least three cops sustained injuries after a District police office was attacked with hand grenade in Tank Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred when unknown assailants opened fire and launched a hand grenade attack at the gate of the district police office in Tank and fled the spot of the incident.

Earlier, a policeman was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack on Monday by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’ Karak area.

According to details, the policeman was guarding a team conducting anti-polio drive in the Banda Dawood Shah area of Karak.

Law enforcement authorities reported that extra police force were dispatched to the location, following the assailants’ escape.

In a similar incident took place Monday morning when a policeman, guarding the anti-polio drive team, sustained bullet wounds during a shooting incident in Bannu district.

According to details, the policeman was deployed to ensure the security of the anti-polio team during the drive against the crippling disease within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

The injured personnel was identified as Hayat Ullah. Authorities have stated that the incident appears to be motivated by personal enmity.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has taken notice of both incidents and instructed senior officials to provide detailed reports concerning each occurrence.