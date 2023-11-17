21.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Grenade attack on police van in Balochistan’s Naseerabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NASEERABAD: Unidentified assailants carried out a hand grenade attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Naseerabad district on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade on a van in the Manjhoo Shori area of Naseerabad district. Fortunately, the policemen escaped unhurt in the grenade attack while the van was partially damaged.

Police said that the hand grenade blew near the van and all tyres blasted due to the explosion. The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Related: Suspicious bag containing grenade, Red Zone map seized in Islamabad

Heavy contingents of police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were deployed in the area.

Last month, unidentified men had carried out a grenade attack on the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district.

Unidentified assailants hurled two hand grenades at the DSP’s vehicle in Kurram’s Sateen area. Fortunately, DSP along with six policemen escaped unhurt in the grenade attack.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

