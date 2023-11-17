Grenade attack on police van in Balochistan’s Naseerabad

NASEERABAD: Unidentified assailants carried out a hand grenade attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Naseerabad district on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade on a van in the Manjhoo Shori area of Naseerabad district. Fortunately, the policemen escaped unhurt in the grenade attack while the van was partially damaged.

Police said that the hand grenade blew near the van and all tyres blasted due to the explosion. The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Heavy contingents of police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were deployed in the area.

Last month, unidentified men had carried out a grenade attack on the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district.

Unidentified assailants hurled two hand grenades at the DSP’s vehicle in Kurram’s Sateen area. Fortunately, DSP along with six policemen escaped unhurt in the grenade attack.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene.