Grenade blast in Peshawar, no casualties

PESHAWAR: A grenade blast was reported in Hayatabad Phase II of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified assailants hurled a grenade at a residence in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Phase II. The grenade explosive caused partial damage to the house, however, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Police said that the attackers managed to flee from the scene after carrying out the grenade attack. Police expressed suspicion that the grenade attack was carried out for demanding extortion.

Earlier, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

One of the policemen succumbed to his injuries at the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured were identified as sub-inspector Saeed, and Gohar.

Comments