Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks silence on Oscars snub

After actor-producer Margot Robbie, director Greta Gerwig of ‘Barbie’ has reacted to their snub from Oscars nominations.

Weeks after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for Oscar Awards 2024, featuring some major surprises and snubs, which created a social media uproar from fans and fraternity alike, Hollywood actor-director Greta Gerwig has finally addressed her and Robbie’s omission from the Best Actress and Best Director nods.

In a new interview with an American magazine, Gerwig responded to the snub saying, “Of course, I wanted it for Margot [Robbie]. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

Nevertheless, Gerwig did manage to get a nod in the Best-adapted Screenplay category, whereas, Robbie has been nominated as co-producer of Best Picture.

She further recalled, “”A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!'”

Notably, the Box Office juggernaut snagged eight nominations in total, including one for Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, in best supporting actor list, while America Ferrera, is nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award.

The glitzy red carpet of the Oscars 2024 is all set to roll out on March 11 at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles.

