Whoopi Goldberg defends Oscars’ ‘Barbie’ snub

Veteran actor, comedian and Academy Award winner, Whoopi Goldberg defended ‘Barbie’ actor and director, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s snub from Oscars 2024 nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continues to face sharp reactions from fans and fraternity alike, for the major surprises and snubs in the recently-announced nominations for the hotly-anticipated Oscar Awards 2024.

The omission of director Greta Gerwig and actor Margot Robbie, of the Box Office runaway success ‘Barbie’, and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Lead Actor category for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, has particularly left the Hollywood industry divided.

However, much against the uproar, Goldberg believes that only the deserving candidates received the nods and there were no snubs whatsoever.

Reacting to the matter in the latest outing, Goldberg, who has been the part of Academy Board in addition to being one of the only 18 entertainers with EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) status, said, “I know the film [Barbie], I know the greatness and the money, but that assumes someone else shouldn’t be in there.”

“Everybody doesn’t win… you don’t get everything you want to get,” she added.

She asserted, “There are no snubs. That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective.”

“Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting,” Goldberg concluded.

Meanwhile, ‘Barbie’ snagged eight nominations in total, including for Gerwig in the Best-adapted Screenplay category and Robbie as co-producer of Best Picture. Gosling, who played Ken, has been nominated for best-supporting actor.

