Is a surprise comeback on the cards for Grey’s Anatomy season 22?

Grey’s Anatomy fans have reason to be excited as Scott Speedman, 49, might be making his way back to the hit medical drama.

After a successful run as Dr. Nick Marsh, Speedman is now starring in a new ABC drama, RJ Decker, where he plays a former photojournalist turned private detective. But the big question fans are asking is: Will Scott Speedman return to Grey’s Anatomy?

Showrunner Meg Marinis gave a hopeful update during an interview with Deadline. “Obviously, deals haven’t been made yet, but we love Scott, and his character Nick and Meredith are still together,” she said.

“He was also at the star ceremony supporting Ellen [Pompeo], so it was really great to see. Oh, and the fans were so excited to see him there with her.”

Read More: First trailer for ‘Roofman’ arrives, starring Channing Tatum in gritty new role

While this isn’t a confirmation, Scott Speedman’s strong ties with ABC are a promising sign. His character Nick Marsh has become an important part of Grey’s Anatomy, especially as Meredith Grey’s love interest.

With Meredith’s original partner Derek Shepherd gone for nearly a decade, fans have come to love the relationship between Meredith and Nick.

Grey’s Anatomy has been a major TV staple since 2005, with Ellen Pompeo leading the cast as Meredith Grey.

Although Pompeo has reduced her screen time in recent seasons to focus on other projects, she has reassured fans that she will never completely leave the show.

Her limited appearances, however, could affect how often Scott Speedman’s character returns, as their storylines are closely connected.

Scott Speedman appeared in five episodes during Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, and if he returns, a similar schedule is likely.

Despite his new lead role in RJ Decker, Deadline reports that even if that show gets a full-season order, Speedman could still continue with Grey’s Anatomy because both shows are on the same network.

As one of the beloved figures in Grey’s Anatomy, Scott Speedman’s potential return has fans eager for updates.

For now, viewers can continue enjoying Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu and Netflix and keep an eye out for any news confirming the return of Dr. Nick Marsh.