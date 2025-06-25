First trailer for ‘Roofman’ arrives, starring Channing Tatum in gritty new role

The first trailer for Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage has arrived and it promises a gripping mix of crime, redemption, and unexpected love.

The upcoming film, directed by Derek Cianfrance, will hit cinemas on 10 October 2025, distributed by Paramount Pictures for Miramax.

Roofman tells the remarkable true story of a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants in a highly unusual way by cutting holes in their roofs.

His criminal methods earn him the nickname “Roofman.” After escaping prison, he tries to leave his past behind and rebuild his life by hiding out in a toy store.

There, he falls in love with a single mother and bonds with her two daughters. But as the trailer shows, Roofman’s past threatens to catch up with him, forcing him to confront who he really is.

Channing Tatum plays the complex lead character in Roofman, bringing emotional depth to a man torn between a life of crime and a chance at redemption.

The film also stars Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage, who appear to play key roles in the story’s turning points.

The screenplay for Roofman was written by Derek Cianfrance and Kirk Gunn, with a strong team of producers behind it, including Lynette Howell Taylor, Jamie Patricof, and Duncan Montgomery.

Channing Tatum also serves as one of the executive producers alongside Cianfrance and Jonathan Montepare.

Miramax acquired rights to the film in several territories, including the United States. Paramount Pictures will handle distribution in those markets as part of their first-look deal with Miramax.

FilmNation Entertainment is overseeing international sales, while Aperture Media Partners financed the project.

With its mix of action, drama and heart, Roofman looks set to be one of the standout releases of late 2025. Fans of Channing Tatum can expect a powerful performance in a film that explores the limits of second chances and whether one man can ever really outrun his past.