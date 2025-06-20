Full trailer for The Toxic Avenger starring Peter Dinklage is finally here

The much-anticipated full trailer for the remake of The Toxic Avenger starring Peter Dinklage has finally been released, giving fans a thrilling look at what’s in store when the film hits cinemas this August.

Directed by Macon Blair, this updated version of the cult classic brings back all the madness and mayhem with a fresh, modern twist.

The new Toxic Avenger follows the story of Winston Gooze, a struggling janitor who transforms into a bizarre but powerful hero after a toxic accident.

Peter Dinklage, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, takes on the role of the unlikely superhero. His character gains superhuman strength and wields a glowing mop as he fights to protect his son and stop a villainous corporate boss with dangerous plans.

The cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the film’s main villain. Alongside him are Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon, making this one of the most exciting ensembles in recent horror remakes.

The original Toxic Avenger, released in 1984, became a massive hit among fans of cult horror. This new version keeps the spirit of the original but adds more action, humour, and over-the-top moments that longtime fans and newcomers will enjoy.

This is the second feature directed by Macon Blair, and it’s based on the original story by Lloyd Kaufman and Joe Ritter.

The remake of The Toxic Avenger has already played at genre festivals like Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest, where it was praised for its wild tone and creative approach.

With the trailer now live, excitement is building fast. Peter Dinklage looks set to deliver a standout performance, bringing charm and strength to a very unusual hero.

Fans of the original Toxic Avenger and horror lovers alike will be looking forward to the film’s release on 29 August 2025 in select US cinemas.

This marks a bold new chapter for The Toxic Avenger, proving the legendary Troma character still has a lot of toxic fight left in him.