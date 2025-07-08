What forced Grigor Dimitrov to retire mid-match against Sinner?

Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire from his Wimbledon fourth-round match against world No 1 Jannik Sinner on Monday night after suffering a pectoral muscle injury during the third set.

According to EPSN, it was another unfortunate end to a Grand Slam match for Grigor Dimitrov, who has now failed to finish a match in each of the last five majors the longest such streak by any male player in the Open era.

The 33-year-old Bulgarian looked strong early in the match, winning the first two sets 6-3, 7-5 and putting pressure on Sinner, who was also dealing with an elbow issue after slipping in the opening game.

However, at 2-all in the third set, Grigor Dimitrov suddenly clutched his chest in pain after serving, took a few steps, and crouched on the grass.

Sinner immediately walked over to check on his opponent. “My pec,” Grigor Dimitrov told him before heading to the sideline to receive medical attention.

A trainer and doctor examined him while Sinner knelt nearby. After a few minutes, Grigor Dimitrov left the court with the medical team but later returned to inform officials he could not continue.

It marked Grigor Dimitrov’s 10th retirement in a Grand Slam match, a tough statistic for a player who was once a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2014 and has reached the final four at three different majors.

He also retired earlier this year at the Australian Open and the French Open, as well as at last year’s Wimbledon and the US Open.

Sinner, who was leading 3-2 in the third set when Dimitrov retired, will now undergo an MRI scan on his own injured elbow. The Italian star will face Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals, provided he is fit to continue.

For now, Grigor Dimitrov’s injury adds another sad chapter to his recent run of misfortune at the Grand Slams. Fans and fellow players alike will be hoping for a speedy recovery and a return to full fitness for the talented Bulgarian.