KARACHI: Police have arrested a groom and his brother after two teenagers were killed in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in Karachi’s Orangi Town, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Johar Chowk in Sector B-14 within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police station, where celebratory gunfire turned deadly.

According to rescue officials, 17-year-old Saifullah, son of Shamshad, died at the scene after being struck by a bullet, while 14-year-old Anas sustained critical injuries. He was shifted to Abbasi Hospital Karachi where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victims were accidently hit by bullets during the wedding celebration.

Following the incident, Pakistan Bazaar police arrested the groom and his brother and recovered two pistols from their possession. Investigations are underway from multiple angles to determine responsibility for the shooting.

Family members of Saifullah said he was a matric student and the third among four siblings. He had attended the wedding festivities to celebrate with friends and relatives but lost his life due to the aerial firing.

According to Chhipa welfare officials, Anas suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while Saifullah was struck in the chest.

The incident sparked scenes of grief outside the morgue at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as relatives gathered to receive the victims’ bodies.

Police records show that aerial firing remains a serious concern in Karachi. During the first 13 days of June alone, 28 people were injured by celebratory gunfire or stray bullets across the city, including nine incidents reported in the West Zone.

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