web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 23, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Groom passes away during Valima reception in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A tragic incident unfolded in a suburban area of Wazirabad, Punjab, where a groom suddenly passed away during his Valima reception, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing family sources.

According to family sources, Hafiz Umar, a resident of Banka Cheema village, fell critically ill during the reception and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, upon arrival, doctors declared him dead. Hospital sources confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

The joyous occasion quickly turned into mourning, leaving the family devastated.

In recent years, the rising incidence of heart attacks among young people in Pakistan has become a growing health concern.

Read more: Groom among two drown as car falls into canal in Gujrat

Traditionally associated with older individuals, heart diseases are now increasingly affecting the younger population, who were once considered relatively safe from such cardiac risks.

Health experts attribute this alarming trend to various factors, including the consumption of processed foods, unhealthy diets high in saturated fats and sugars, and a general lack of awareness regarding the importance of balanced nutrition for heart health.

Additionally, modern sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen time, and desk-bound jobs have contributed to the decline in cardiovascular health among the youth.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.