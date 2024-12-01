Groom among two drown as car falls into canal in Gujrat

SARAI ALAMGIR: Two including a groom drowned to their death when their car fell into a canal in Sarai Alamgir town of Gujrat on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the groom, identified as Raja Osama, was returning with his relatives from the Walima ceremony when their car plunged into the Upper Jhelum canal near Tibbi Tawan.

Initial reports said the driver lost control of the car after one of the tires exploded.

The passerby and relatives rushed to the spot and managed to pull out all five people from the canal, however, the groom and his sister-in-law were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the bride and three others were rescued and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and are said to be in stable condition.

The family and friends of the deceased are in a state of shock and grief, as the joyous wedding celebration turned into a tragic nightmare.

Reports suggested that the groom Raja Osama had just come from abroad to Pakistan to tie the knot.

Earlier, in a separate incident, six people drowned as their boat capsized near Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi.

According to details, on November 25, 2024, six visitors drowned as their boat capsized near Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi.

Read More: Fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard, capsizes in Arabian Sea

The local fishermen said that the passengers were on their way to attend a fair at Bundle Island.

The boat overturned after venturing into deep waters, explained fisherman leader Yunus Khaskheli Local divers are actively searching for the missing individuals.