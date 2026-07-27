Group Captain Asim Tariq was shot dead after intervening to rescue a woman from an abduction attempt on Islamabad’s Ninth Avenue, according to police.

Reports said Asim was passing through the area when he noticed a woman standing beside a motorcycle while a man appeared to be forcibly pulling her. He stopped his vehicle, and the woman ran towards it in an apparent attempt to seek protection.

Police said the suspect allegedly exchanged heated words with the PAF officer before opening fire on him. Group Captain Asim sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them, while the suspect fled the scene.