ATC extends physical remand in Group Captain Asim Tariq murder case
ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended physical remand of a suspect arrested in Pakistan Air Force Group Captain Asim Tariq murder case.
Group Captain Asim Tariq was shot dead after intervening to rescue a woman from an abduction attempt on Islamabad’s Ninth Avenue, according to police.
Reports said Asim was passing through the area when he noticed a woman standing beside a motorcycle while a man appeared to be forcibly pulling her. He stopped his vehicle, and the woman ran towards it in an apparent attempt to seek protection.
Police said the suspect allegedly exchanged heated words with the PAF officer before opening fire on him. Group Captain Asim sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them, while the suspect fled the scene.
Proceedings were held at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) under the chair of Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain..
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The court granted a further seven-day physical remand of the accused, Saad Abbasi.
The court also directed the investigating authorities to produce the accused again on 3 August.
During the hearing, the prosecution had requested a 15-day physical remand to facilitate further investigation.